Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $224.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. On average, analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HVT traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,292. The firm has a market cap of $556.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.39. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HVT shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $135,552.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.