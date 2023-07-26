Hawkins (HWKN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2023

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.44 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 17.98%.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Hawkins stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. 14,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,766. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $52.03.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Hawkins by 66.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Hawkins by 44.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,967,000 after buying an additional 32,305 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter worth about $439,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.