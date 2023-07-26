Hawkins (HWKN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.44 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 17.98%.

Hawkins stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. 14,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,766. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $52.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Hawkins by 66.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Hawkins by 44.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,967,000 after buying an additional 32,305 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the first quarter worth about $439,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

