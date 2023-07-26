Hayward (HAYW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Hayward to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Hayward has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Hayward had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hayward to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hayward stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 34,620 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $470,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,204.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,579,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $159,556,692.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 955,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,224,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 34,620 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $470,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,204.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,749,429 shares of company stock valued at $185,202,241 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 26.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,899,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,996 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 89,816 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Hayward by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth $6,754,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 125.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,116 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

