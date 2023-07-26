HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

HBT Financial Price Performance

HBT Financial stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $631.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.87. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,859.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 563,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,033.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,370.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $37,859.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 563,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,033.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $132,239. Company insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in HBT Financial by 13.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 83.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in HBT Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in HBT Financial by 334.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HBT Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

