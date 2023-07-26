HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $325.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIIB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.35.

Biogen stock traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,699. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.83. Biogen has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

