H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $322.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.11 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.95. 216,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,975. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HEES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

