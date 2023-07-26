Head to Head Analysis: Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) and Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sono-Tek and Greystone Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sono-Tek presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.25%. Given Sono-Tek’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than Greystone Logistics.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sono-Tek and Greystone Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $15.06 million 5.14 $640,000.00 $0.02 246.12 Greystone Logistics $74.17 million 0.39 $4.27 million $0.18 5.61

Greystone Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Greystone Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Greystone Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 2.62% 2.63% 1.93% Greystone Logistics 8.71% 15.65% 5.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Greystone Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Sono-Tek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greystone Logistics beats Sono-Tek on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. Its products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. In addition, the company provides surface coating solutions and application consulting services. It markets and distributes its products through direct sales personnel, select independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

