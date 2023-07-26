Head to Head Analysis: TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) versus Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) and TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Yatra Online and TUI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online -7.48% -29.66% -3.88% TUI N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Yatra Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of TUI shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Yatra Online shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online $46.57 million 2.66 -$3.52 million ($0.06) -33.00 TUI N/A N/A N/A $0.31 23.55

This table compares Yatra Online and TUI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TUI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yatra Online. Yatra Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TUI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yatra Online and TUI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatra Online 0 0 1 0 3.00 TUI 0 3 2 0 2.40

Yatra Online presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.02%. TUI has a consensus target price of $995.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13,530.14%. Given TUI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TUI is more favorable than Yatra Online.

Summary

TUI beats Yatra Online on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; and Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. Yatra Online, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands. The company operates 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 134 aircraft; and 16 cruise liners, as well as 418 hotels. The company was formerly known as Preussag AG and changed its name to TUI AG in June 2002. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

