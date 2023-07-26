Head-To-Head Comparison: AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) and One Step Vending (OTCMKTS:KOSK)

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) and One Step Vending (OTCMKTS:KOSK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AmerisourceBergen and One Step Vending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmerisourceBergen 0.65% 809.53% 4.12% One Step Vending N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of AmerisourceBergen shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of AmerisourceBergen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmerisourceBergen 0 2 11 0 2.85 One Step Vending 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AmerisourceBergen and One Step Vending, as reported by MarketBeat.

AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus target price of $186.31, suggesting a potential downside of 0.82%. Given AmerisourceBergen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AmerisourceBergen is more favorable than One Step Vending.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AmerisourceBergen and One Step Vending’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmerisourceBergen $238.59 billion 0.16 $1.70 billion $7.78 24.06 One Step Vending N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AmerisourceBergen has higher revenue and earnings than One Step Vending.

Summary

AmerisourceBergen beats One Step Vending on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. The company also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; and pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to customers in the companion animal and production animal markets, as well as demand-creating sales force services to manufacturer. In addition, this segment distributes plasma and other blood products, injectable pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other specialty products; and provides other services primarily to physicians who specialize in various disease states, primarily oncology, as well as to other healthcare providers, including hospitals and dialysis clinics. The company's International Healthcare Solutions segment offers international pharmaceutical wholesale and related service, and global commercialization services; and distributes pharmaceuticals, other healthcare products, and related services to pharmacies, doctors, health centers and hospitals primarily in Europe. This segments also provides specialty transportation and logistics services for the biopharmaceutical industry. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

About One Step Vending

One Step Vending Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and services micro market kiosks for corporations and businesses to provide packaged snacks and beverages along with customer loyalty solutions in the United States. It also offers Earn IQ, a marketing solution for small to medium sized businesses desiring to capitalize on brand recognition and strengthen brand loyalty. The company was formerly known as Rewards Nexus Inc. and changed its name to One Step Vending Corp. in March 2015. One Step Vending Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Harrison, New York.

