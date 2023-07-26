Head to Head Comparison: Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) versus VG Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VGLS)

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) and VG Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VGLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Keros Therapeutics and VG Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keros Therapeutics N/A -42.89% -39.74% VG Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Keros Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VG Life Sciences has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

79.0% of Keros Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Keros Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Keros Therapeutics and VG Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keros Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 VG Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $96.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.46%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Keros Therapeutics and VG Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keros Therapeutics $20.10 million 63.03 -$104.68 million ($4.40) -9.73 VG Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VG Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Keros Therapeutics.

Summary

Keros Therapeutics beats VG Life Sciences on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis. It also develops KER-047, a small molecule product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of functional iron deficiency; and KER-012, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and cardiovascular disorders. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About VG Life Sciences

VG Life Sciences Inc., a biotechnology company, researches and develops a pipeline of transformative therapies for combat cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases caused by chronic inflammation. It offers VG1177, a solution that deploys a synthesized peptide, which uses its superior binding abilities to eliminate the unwanted Class II-associated invariant chain peptide (CLIP) that is displayed on specific B cells that leads to chronic inflammation. The company also provides metabolic disruption technology (MDT) compounds impede tumor cells that sensitize cancer cells to treatment by disrupting the metabolic strategies those cells use to survive; and Hydroxychloroquine, a MDT compound that can be used in combination with other cancer drugs for treating drug-resistant cancers. In addition, it offers targeted peptide technology (TPT), a technology that eliminates the subpopulation of pro-inflammatory immune cells and presents a possible treatment for autoimmune and infectious diseases. VG Life Sciences Inc. was formerly known as Viral Genetics Inc. and changed its name to VG Life Sciences Inc. in November 2012. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Santa Barbara, California. VG Life Sciences Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Feelux Co., Ltd.

