Head to Head Comparison: REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) versus Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atomera and REC Silicon ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $380,000.00 501.05 -$17.44 million ($0.79) -9.87 REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.06 30.66

REC Silicon ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REC Silicon ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A REC Silicon ASA 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Atomera and REC Silicon ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Atomera currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.74%. Given Atomera’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than REC Silicon ASA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.0% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of REC Silicon ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Atomera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and REC Silicon ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -90.43% -68.68% REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including NextSi used for multi crystalline and monocrystalline solar ingot and wafer production in the manufacturing of solar modules. The company provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising Float Zone based devices that are used in motor control and power conversion processes for hybrid and electric vehicles, wind energy, and high voltage transmission, 5G communications, high-speed trains, Internet of Things, and big data; and Czochralski, an electronic grade polysilicon that principally used in manufacturing of semiconductor wafers. In addition, it offers silicon gases consisting of silane, dichlorosilane, monochlorosilane, and disilane. The company was formerly known as Renewable Energy Corporation ASA and changed its name to REC Silicon ASA in October 2013. REC Silicon ASA was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

