Head-To-Head Contrast: IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -14.40% -20.50% -16.15% Thryv 2.65% 32.81% 10.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for IDW Media and Thryv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Thryv 0 0 4 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Thryv has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.20%. Given Thryv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Thryv is more favorable than IDW Media.

13.9% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of IDW Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Thryv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDW Media and Thryv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $36.09 million 0.21 -$750,000.00 ($0.33) -1.67 Thryv $1.20 billion 0.69 $54.35 million $0.76 31.46

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media. IDW Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thryv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thryv beats IDW Media on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools. The company also offers Thryv, a SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which offers customer relationship management, omnichannel email and text marketing automation, scheduling and appointment management, estimating, invoicing, payments, social media management, reputation management, document management, and centralized customer communication; Hub by Thryv, a franchisor with real-time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple location. In addition, it provides Marketing Center, a marketing and advertising platform for paid advertising campaigns with automated recommendations, tagging, and landing page creation; Thryv Add-ons provides local marketing and lead generation solution including GMB Optimization services, HIPPA protections, and SEO tools; ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid via credit card and ACH. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in DFW Airport, Texas.

