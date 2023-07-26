Head to Head Contrast: Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) and Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Materialise and Marqeta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise 0 0 2 0 3.00 Marqeta 1 10 8 0 2.37

Materialise currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.18%. Marqeta has a consensus target price of $6.53, suggesting a potential upside of 21.11%. Given Materialise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Materialise is more favorable than Marqeta.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise $242.81 million 2.12 -$2.24 million $0.03 290.00 Marqeta $748.21 million 3.89 -$184.78 million ($0.36) -14.97

This table compares Materialise and Marqeta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Materialise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marqeta. Marqeta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Materialise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Materialise and Marqeta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise 0.58% 0.61% 0.34% Marqeta -24.14% -12.97% -10.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Materialise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Marqeta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Materialise has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marqeta has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Materialise beats Marqeta on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine manufacturers; production companies and contract manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third party distributors. The Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis, planning, and engineering, as well as patient-specific design and printing of surgical devices and implants. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, research institutes, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The Materialise Manufacturing segment provides 3D printing services, design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts to industrial and commercial customers. The company has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Corin Ltd; Smith & Nephew Inc.; Corin Ltd; Medtronic Inc.; and Abbott Laboratories Inc. Materialise NV was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

