Head to Head Contrast: Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) & The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG)

The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Free Report) and Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Mercury General’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get The Seibels Bruce Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mercury General $3.64 billion 0.47 -$512.67 million ($6.52) -4.71

The Seibels Bruce Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mercury General.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercury General has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for The Seibels Bruce Group and Mercury General, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercury General 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mercury General has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.46%. Given Mercury General’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mercury General is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Mercury General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A Mercury General -9.15% -10.88% -2.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of Mercury General shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Mercury General shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mercury General beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

(Get Free Report)

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

About Mercury General

(Get Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents and insurance agencies, as well as directly through internet sales portals in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for The Seibels Bruce Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Seibels Bruce Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.