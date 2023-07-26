Head-To-Head Contrast: Princeton Bancorp (BPRN) & Its Peers

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) is one of 404 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Princeton Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Princeton Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Princeton Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 2.23, indicating that their average share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Princeton Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Princeton Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Princeton Bancorp Competitors 1469 4341 4382 49 2.29

Dividends

Princeton Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.64%. As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 2,098.95%. Given Princeton Bancorp’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Princeton Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Princeton Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Princeton Bancorp pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 30.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Princeton Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Princeton Bancorp is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Princeton Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Princeton Bancorp $78.94 million N/A 7.54 Princeton Bancorp Competitors $12.51 billion $1.27 billion 20.26

Princeton Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Princeton Bancorp. Princeton Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of Princeton Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Princeton Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Princeton Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Princeton Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Princeton Bancorp Competitors -16.70% 5.72% 1.84%

Summary

Princeton Bancorp rivals beat Princeton Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides debit and credit cards, and money orders, direct deposit, automated teller machines, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, night depository, remote deposit capture, bank-by-mail, online, and automated telephone banking services, as well as payroll-related services and merchant credit card processing services. Further, the company offers full on-line statements, on-line bill payment, account inquiries, transaction histories and details, and account-to-account transfer services. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

