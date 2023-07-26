Head-To-Head Contrast: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) vs. Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) and Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 2 10 0 2.83 Oxurion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus target price of $88.33, suggesting a potential upside of 112.49%. Given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Oxurion.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -187.31% -149.75% -43.89% Oxurion N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Oxurion shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $363.33 million 8.10 -$707.42 million ($10.25) -4.06 Oxurion N/A N/A N/A ($1.45) -0.12

Oxurion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxurion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical beats Oxurion on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company's products candidatures include DTX401, an adeno-associated virus 8 (AAV8) gene therapy clinical candidate for the treatment of patients with glycogen storage disease type Ia; DTX301, an AAV8 gene therapy for the treatment of patients with ornithine transcarbamylase; UX143, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; GTX-102, an antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of Angelman syndrome; UX111 (ABO-102), an AAV9 gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of patients with Sanfilippo syndrome type A, or MPS IIIA, a rare lysosomal storage disease; UX701, for the treatment of Wilson disease; and UX053 for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type III. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; REGENXBIO Inc.; Bayer Healthcare LLC; GeneTx; Mereo; University of Pennsylvania; Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.; Solid Biosciences Inc.; Regeneron; Abeona; and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of eye diseases in Belgium and internationally. Its lead product is JETREA for the treatment of vitreomacular adhesion/vitreomacular traction. The company also develops THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME); and THR-687, an integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DME. Oxurion NV has collaboration agreements with Bicycle Therapeutics and Galapagos NV. The company was formerly known as ThromboGenics NV and changed its name to Oxurion NV in September 2018. Oxurion NV was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

