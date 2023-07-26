Head-To-Head Review: ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) versus Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) and ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ampco-Pittsburgh and ADF Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampco-Pittsburgh $390.19 million 0.19 $3.42 million $0.07 53.58 ADF Group N/A N/A N/A $0.04 70.23

Ampco-Pittsburgh has higher revenue and earnings than ADF Group. Ampco-Pittsburgh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADF Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampco-Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 N/A ADF Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ampco-Pittsburgh and ADF Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of ADF Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ampco-Pittsburgh and ADF Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampco-Pittsburgh 0.36% 1.50% 0.29% ADF Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ampco-Pittsburgh beats ADF Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP). The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and, forged engineered products that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, roughing mills, and plate mills; and forged engineered products for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills, back-up rolls for narrow strip mills, and leveling rolls and shafts. The ALP segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including OEM/commercial, nuclear power generation, and industrial manufacturing; custom-designed air handling systems for institutional, pharmaceutical, and general industrial building markets; and manufacture centrifugal pumps for the fossil fueled power generation, marine defense, and industrial refrigeration industries. The company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc. engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures. It serves general contractors, project owners, engineering firms and project architects, structural steel erectors, and other steel structure fabricators. The company was formerly known as Les Entreprises El Drago Ltée and changed its name to ADF Group Inc. in August 1998. ADF Group Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

