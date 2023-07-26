Head-To-Head Review: Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) & Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and Hyundai Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $139.91 million 3.71 $17.78 million $0.01 232.23 Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Hyundai Motor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric 0.05% -17.77% -11.36% Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Lion Electric and Hyundai Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lion Electric has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyundai Motor has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lion Electric and Hyundai Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 4 5 0 2.40 Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lion Electric currently has a consensus target price of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 58.05%. Given Lion Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lion Electric beats Hyundai Motor on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

