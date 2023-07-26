Head to Head Review: Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) and Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Free Report) and Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nogin has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Nogin shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Nogin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -67.64% Nogin N/A N/A -39.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Nogin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Nogin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Nogin 0 1 2 0 2.67

Nogin has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 591.20%. Given Nogin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nogin is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Nogin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $140,000.00 N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Nogin $94.47 million 0.11 -$52.73 million N/A N/A

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nogin.

Summary

Nogin beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Nogin

Nogin, Inc. provides an e-commerce and technology platform in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. The company's platform tools provide services in the areas of website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment. It also develops Nogin, an enterprise software solution for brands and retailers from various industry verticals to operate and scale their ecommerce business initiatives. In addition, the company operates Commerce-as-a-Service platform for retail clients to improve key aspects of their e-commerce business. Nogin, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

