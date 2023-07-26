Head-To-Head Review: Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) & Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sharps Technology and Accuray’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Technology N/A N/A -$4.64 million N/A N/A Accuray $429.91 million 0.87 -$5.35 million ($0.11) -35.36

Sharps Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accuray.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Technology N/A -46.13% -36.21% Accuray -2.32% -19.56% -2.16%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Sharps Technology and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sharps Technology has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.2% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Accuray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sharps Technology and Accuray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Accuray 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Accuray beats Sharps Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate. The company also provides the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which allows for integrated radiation treatment planning, delivery, and data management, enabling clinicians to deliver ultra-precise treatments to approximately 50 patients per day. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

