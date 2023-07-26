Head-To-Head Survey: AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) vs. Innovid (NYSE:CTV)

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) and AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Innovid and AvidXchange, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67 AvidXchange 1 1 7 0 2.67

Innovid presently has a consensus price target of $3.55, suggesting a potential upside of 208.70%. AvidXchange has a consensus price target of $12.64, suggesting a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Innovid’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Innovid is more favorable than AvidXchange.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

63.9% of Innovid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Innovid shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of AvidXchange shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Innovid has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvidXchange has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovid and AvidXchange’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $127.12 million 1.24 -$18.41 million ($0.15) -7.67 AvidXchange $316.35 million 7.70 -$101.28 million ($0.47) -25.74

Innovid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AvidXchange. AvidXchange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Innovid and AvidXchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid -14.82% -9.46% -7.59% AvidXchange -27.75% -10.22% -3.37%

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company markets its solutions through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. It serves real estate, homeowners associations, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

