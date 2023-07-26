Head-To-Head Survey: One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) versus Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) and One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and One Stop Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A One Stop Systems -4.45% -7.09% -5.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rigetti Computing and One Stop Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.20 million N/A N/A N/A N/A One Stop Systems $72.42 million 0.82 -$2.23 million ($0.15) -19.40

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rigetti Computing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than One Stop Systems.

28.7% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rigetti Computing and One Stop Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A One Stop Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

One Stop Systems has a consensus target price of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 48.91%. Given One Stop Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe One Stop Systems is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Summary

One Stop Systems beats Rigetti Computing on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About One Stop Systems

(Get Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs. The company also offers ruggedized mobile tablets and handhelds that meet the specialized requirement for devices deployed at the edge in a diverse set of environmental conditions. It sells its products to multinational companies, governmental agencies, military contractors, and technology providers through its website, web store, direct sales team, and original equipment manufacturer focused sales, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.