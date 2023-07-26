HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. HealthStream updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

HealthStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.51. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSTM has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

In related news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $378,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

Recommended Stories

