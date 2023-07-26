HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.16, but opened at $25.34. HealthStream shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 21,545 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.88 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSTM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $378,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HealthStream in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 405.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $701.96 million, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

