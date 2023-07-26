HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.16, but opened at $25.34. HealthStream shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 21,545 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $378,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HealthStream by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $701.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

