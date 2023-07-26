Herbalife (HLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Herbalife to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Herbalife Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE HLF opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Herbalife has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

In other news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,477.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Herbalife in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Further Reading

