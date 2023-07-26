Herc (NYSE:HRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.48 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $132.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Herc has a 52 week low of $93.97 and a 52 week high of $162.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.73 and its 200-day moving average is $126.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.52.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

Insider Transactions at Herc

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,967,000 after buying an additional 878,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Herc by 374.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,318,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Herc by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,410,000 after buying an additional 116,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HRI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

