Herc (NYSE:HRI) Trading Down 4.3% After Earnings Miss

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $127.45 and last traded at $130.00. Approximately 63,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 369,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.79.

The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.48 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

HRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Herc by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Herc by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Herc by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Herc by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.73 and a 200-day moving average of $126.04.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

