Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) vs. ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Critical Contrast

ICTS International and Heritage Global are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ICTS International and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICTS International N/A N/A N/A Heritage Global 32.63% 40.69% 28.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ICTS International and Heritage Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Heritage Global has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.49%. Given Heritage Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than ICTS International.

25.3% of Heritage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.4% of ICTS International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Heritage Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ICTS International has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICTS International and Heritage Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICTS International $324.98 million N/A -$4.72 million N/A N/A Heritage Global $46.91 million 3.03 $15.49 million $0.48 7.98

Heritage Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ICTS International.

Summary

Heritage Global beats ICTS International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICTS International

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, cargo screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, System development, implementation and assimilation, and airport security surveys and audits; and explosive detection dog handling services. Its security and other services also comprise limited security services, including charter flight screening for airlines, cargo and aircraft security screening, catering security screening, and aircraft search to detect dangerous objects; and non-security services, such as agent services, guard services, queue monitors assisting passengers before the checkpoint, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, baggage handling, cruise line baggage transfer, VIP meet and greet services, and equipment for passengers with restricted mobility, as well as shuttle services to airline crews. The company also develops and sells authentication security software to financial and other institutions; New Advanced Passenger Screening, an IT-system that enables pre-departure analysis of passenger information; X-Check including I-Check that supports the document screening process in high-risk flight environment; and authentication systems and solutions. ICTS International N.V. was founded in 1982 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; charged-off receivable portfolios; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

