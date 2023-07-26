Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Director Adam Morgan Acquires 2,486,744 Shares

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) Director Adam Morgan bought 2,486,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,406,839.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,986,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,839.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21,127.62% and a negative net margin of 132.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.