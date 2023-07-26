Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Director Adam Morgan Acquires 2,486,744 Shares

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Free Report) Director Adam Morgan bought 2,486,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,406,839.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,986,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,839.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21,127.62% and a negative net margin of 132.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

