Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

