Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Declares $0.60 Dividend

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.6011 per share on Monday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Hess Midstream has raised its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hess Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.3%.

NYSE HESM opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.81 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 426,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 266,310 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 18,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

