Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 183 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.5% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.37.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $350.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

