Hexcel Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Hexcel has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hexcel has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hexcel to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Hexcel Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.73%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HXL. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $56,738,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 272.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 433,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after buying an additional 316,896 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

