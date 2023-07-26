Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Hexcel updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-1.94 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.94 EPS.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

HXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

