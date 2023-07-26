Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Hexcel also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-1.94 EPS.

Hexcel Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hexcel from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.56.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Hexcel by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

