Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-1.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.765-1.835 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Hexcel also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.94 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hexcel from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $79.08.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2,729.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

