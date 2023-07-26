Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi grew its stake in Hibbett by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hibbett by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of HIBB traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.76. 427,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,580. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.79.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIBB shares. StockNews.com cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Insider Transactions at Hibbett

In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 7,500 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,717.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 7,500 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Stories

