High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services stock opened at C$1.26 on Wednesday. High Arctic Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.97 and a 12 month high of C$1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 56.76%. The business had revenue of C$9.53 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.