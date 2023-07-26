HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th.

HighPeak Energy has a payout ratio of 2.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HighPeak Energy to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HPK opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $223.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 28.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven W. Tholen acquired 9,500 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,427.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 1,142,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $11,996,691.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 1,467,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,406,188. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven W. Tholen bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,427.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825,550 shares of company stock valued at $92,668,275 over the last ninety days. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 555.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 69.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 8,721.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.