Highview Capital Management LLC DE Buys 5,404 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.10.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.