Highview Capital Management LLC DE Buys 5,404 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.10.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
