Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.93 to $6.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.92. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.93-$6.06 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.20. 1,320,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,547. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.72. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $116.39 and a 52-week high of $155.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.07.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

