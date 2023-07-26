Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60 to $1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.93-$6.06 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.20. 1,320,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,547. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.72. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $116.39 and a 1-year high of $155.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.07.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,486,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,113,000 after acquiring an additional 40,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,664,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,059,000 after buying an additional 190,019 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

