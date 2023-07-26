Hologic, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hologic in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.88. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hologic Stock Up 0.5 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOLX. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.90. 1,342,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,370. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Hologic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 595.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.