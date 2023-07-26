Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Home Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Home Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $43.45.

HBCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Bancorp from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

In related news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 2,200 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $76,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,572.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

