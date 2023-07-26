Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Argus

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Argus from $400.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HD. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.38.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $329.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,642. The company has a market capitalization of $331.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

