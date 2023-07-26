Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

NASDAQ HFBL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. 89 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter.

In other Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana news, CEO James R. Barlow acquired 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $100,472.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,043.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,803 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

