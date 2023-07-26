Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) vs. Kimberly Parry Organics (OTCMKTS:KPOC) Financial Survey

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) and Kimberly Parry Organics (OTCMKTS:KPOC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Honest and Kimberly Parry Organics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Honest alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $328.32 million 0.43 -$49.02 million ($0.58) -2.62 Kimberly Parry Organics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kimberly Parry Organics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Honest.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -16.22% -31.18% -19.30% Kimberly Parry Organics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Honest and Kimberly Parry Organics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Honest and Kimberly Parry Organics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 0 2 1 0 2.33 Kimberly Parry Organics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Honest presently has a consensus price target of $3.19, suggesting a potential upside of 109.70%. Given Honest’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than Kimberly Parry Organics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Honest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of Kimberly Parry Organics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Kimberly Parry Organics

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. manufactures and distributes spa and resort products. It offers organic skin care, organic bath and body, organic mom and baby care, gift, manicure/pedicure and prenatal, and organic spa treatment products. The company serves retail and professional markets; and sells its products online. Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. distributes its products through 500 outlets, including CosmeKitchen locations in Japan; Beauty Gallery locations in Macau; Great Jones Spa in New York; Four Seasons Resorts in Las Vegas and Santa Barbara; Terranea Resort & Spa in California; Ascent Spa at Tenaya Lodge, California; and other retail outlets across the United States. The company was formerly known as VizStar, Inc. and changed its name to Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. in April 2014. Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in San Clemente, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.