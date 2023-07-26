Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Hope Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Dale S. Zuehls acquired 12,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale S. Zuehls bought 12,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $283,174.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

