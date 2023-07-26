Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HOPE. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 817,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,174. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 57.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 70.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dale S. Zuehls bought 12,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dale S. Zuehls acquired 12,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.60%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

